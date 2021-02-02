Kroger to donate $50,000 from Michigan lottery ticket commission to food bank

Kroger announced Tuesday it will be donating its $50,000 lottery ticket commission to the Food Bank Council of Michigan to support the Food Security Council.

This is after a $1 billion Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold to a lucky customer in January at a Kroger in Novi. Nearly 11,000 businesses in Michigan sell lottery tickets and receive a commission if they are the business selling the winning ticket.

The grocery store giant said this donation is part of its social impact plan “Zero Hunger | Zero Waste” which aims to end hunger in local communities through a goal of donating three billion meals by 2025.

“I applaud Kroger for their generous donation and continued commitment to feeding those in the communities they serve,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a news release. “During these tough times, it has been incredible to see the ways in which our communities can come together to ensure that nobody goes without. If we continue to find ways to support each other, I truly believe that each month of this year will be better than the next.”

The winning ticket sold in Novi was one of the highest such ever sold in Michigan.

“Kroger is committed to our mission of feeding our communities,” said Rachel Hurst, corporate affairs manager, The Kroger Co. of Michigan. “Strong partnerships with both the State of Michigan and the Food Bank Council of Michigan are integral in driving our mission forward.”

