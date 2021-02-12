10 most dangerous Michigan winter roads

We all know how tough Michigan roads can get during the winter months. Just ask your knuckles.

Michigan Auto Law recently compiled a list of the most dangerous stretches of road in Michigan during the winter months, using five years of crash statistics, from 2015 to 2019.

According to the winter driving accident statistics, approximately 65% of the overall winter crashes involve drivers driving “too fast for conditions,” the Michigan State Police reported.

Most of the top 10 list is in West and Northern Michigan. None of them are in Metro Detroit.

These are the 10 riskiest Michigan winter drives:

US 31 Between 4 Mile Road and State Park Entrance , East Bay Twp, Grand Traverse County, 45 Total Crashes, 18 Injuries

Westbound I-94 Between County Road 681 and 62nd Street , Hartford Twp, Van Buren County, 45 Total Crashes, 8 Injuries

Northbound I-475 Between Atherton Road Ramp and S Grand Traverse Street, Flint, Genesee County, 40 Total Crashes, 12 Injuries

Eastbound I 94 Between County Road 653/Almena Dr. and 30th Street , Antwerp Twp, Van Buren County, 39 Total Crashes, 6 Injuries

Eastbound I 94 Between Red Arrow Hwy and Red Arrow Entrance Ramp , Lincoln Twp, Berrien County, 37 Total Crashes, 5 Injuries

US 41 Between Brickyard Road and Northwoods Road, Marquette Twp , Marquette County, 36 Total Crashes, 10 Injuries

Stadium Drive Between Rambling Road and Howard Street , Kalamazoo, Kalamazoo County, 36 Total Crashes, 7 Injuries

Eastbound I 96 Between Cheney Avenue and Plainfield Avenue , Grand Rapids, Kent County, 35 Total Crashes, 8 Injuries

Razorback Drive Between Memorial Road and Ridge Road , Houghton, Houghton County, 35 Total Crashes, 4 Injuries

Eastbound I 94 Between Main Street Entrance Ramp and Amtrak Tracks, Mattawan, Van Buren County, 35 Total Crashes, 4

Injuries Note: These statistics refer to crashes that occurred from 2015 through 2019 where the Michigan winter road conditions were reported to be snow, slush and/or ice. Additionally, a “road segment” is defined as a stretch of any public road, varying in length but usually a mile or less.

Ad

Let us know where you have seen the worst winter roads in Michigan in the comment section below.

Tips for driving in the snow (from AAA)