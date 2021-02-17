Michigan announces $52 million in relief for 6,000 small businesses hurt by COVID-19

A closed sign at a business. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. – The state of Michigan announced Wednesday that $52.5 million will be given to nearly 6,000 small businesses across the state that have been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money will come from the Michigan Small Business Survival Grant program, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

“The Michigan Small Business Survival Grant Program provides crucial support to Michigan’s small businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Whitmer said. “These grants, combined with additional business relief efforts offered by the MEDC, will create a strong foundation for Michigan’s long-term economic recovery.”

The Michigan Small Business Survival Grant Program allocated $55 million to provide support to Michigan small businesses hurt most by COVID-19 safety orders. The program allowed for grants of up to $20,000 for businesses that are fully closed and grants of up to $15,000 for those that have been partially closed or otherwise affected.

A total of 5% of overall funding for the program was able to go toward administrative costs of the economic development organizations administering the grants, state officials said.

Click here to see the full list of businesses that received survival grants.

To be eligible for grants under the program, businesses were required to meet the following requirements:

1 to 100 employees (including full-time, part-time and owner/employees) on a world-wide basis on Nov. 17, 2020.

Be in an industry that was affected by the MDHHS epidemic orders.

Needed working capital to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses or other similar expenses.

Demonstrated an income loss as a result of the order as determined by the EDO in which an eligible business is located.

Was not a live music and entertainment venue eligible for the Michigan Stage Survival grant program. Grant awards for the program to be announced in the coming weeks.

In total, the MEDC has now launched 23 COVID-19 relief and recovery programs that have supported 24,460 businesses in the state and helped to retain nearly 200,000 jobs across all 83 counties, according to Michigan officials.