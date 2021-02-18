President Biden postpones trip to visit Michigan Pfizer facility due to weather

President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House to board Marine One after speaking with reporters, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Washington. Biden is traveling to Milwaukee to participate in a town hall event. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Joe Biden’s Thursday trip to Michigan has been postponed due to the weather, according to a CNN report.

The announcement was confirmed by a White House official.

Biden was scheduled to tour the Pfizer vaccine manufacturing facility in Portage on Thursday. Biden’s visit is now expected to take place on Friday, Feb. 19. It will be the president’s first visit to the state of Michigan since he was elected.

Pfizer said it takes about 110 days to produce a batch of the COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this month, the company said it is launching “Project Light Speed” as it plans to make vaccine production more efficient. Pfizer expects to make a batch of the vaccine in about 60 days, meaning more doses are on the way.

Ad

Michigan COVID-19 vaccinations: How to find appointments, info on phases

View more: Michigan COVID-19 data

View more: Tracking Michigan COVID-19 hospitalization data trends