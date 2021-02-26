Michigan Gov. Whitmer extends liquor license renewal deadline by 3 months

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended the deadline for liquor license renewal by three months, the state announced Friday.

Liquor licensees now have until July 30 to extend their 2021 licenses. The previous expiration date was April 30.

Whitmer said the extension is designed to give more time to businesses that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our bar and restaurant owners have made incredible sacrifices during this pandemic and they should not have the additional stress about renewing their liquor license by April 30 this year,” Whitmer said.. “We want to ease the burden by extending the customary deadline so they can focus on getting back to business. My administration has also secured crucial support for these businesses through a bipartisan supplemental budget that I signed to provide greater financial relief for small business owners in our hospitality industry.”

Michigan officials are encouraging businesses to renew their licenses online to avoid potential delays with mailing. They don’t have to wait to renew their licenses, and may do so any time between now and July 30.

“This extension will allow staff from the MLCC Licensing Division to work with those licensees who need the extra time to renew,” said Orlene Hawks, director of the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. “Those who still wish to renew immediately will have the opportunity to do so, but this new deadline will also give our licensees the flexibility to wait a few months to renew their license.”

Businesses that don’t renew and receive an updated license could receive violations or lose their liquor licenses, state officials said.