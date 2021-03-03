Gov. Whitmer announces nursing home visitation to resume in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. – Over the past seven weeks, there’s been a decline in key metrics determining where we are with the pandemic.

With the numbers starting to decrease, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on Tuesday that visitation at nursing homes will resume.

“We know that this virus has taken a disproportionate toll on our seniors, and the isolation and time apart has been taxing on everyone with loved ones in long-term care facilities,” Whitmer said at Tuesday’s (March 2) press conference.

Visitation will resume Friday, March 5.

“Under the new guidelines, family members will be able to go and visit their relatives in nursing homes after receiving a negative COVID-19 test,” Whitmer added. “All of the momentum that we’re seeing is possible because we committed to following guidelines that protect public health.”

Paula Cunningham with the AARP expressed gratitude at the decisions made by Whitmer’s team, speaking on how difficult the pandemic has been on families.

“The story of separation during this time has been heartwrenching. We welcome the state’s effort,” Cunningham said.

“We want people to be able to visit their family in the nursing homes, and we know that our businesses are doing their part to make their establishments as safe as they can,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

So far the state of Michigan has vaccinated more than 2 million residents.

