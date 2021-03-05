Parents: If you had a weeklong vacation all to yourself, how would you spend it?

Many people have shifted to working remotely amid the pandemic and, for some, it has been a blessing in disguise. But for others -- namely parents who have had to juggle their remote work and their children’s remote schooling and general care -- the circumstances are less than ideal.

Especially after enduring an entire year of it.

In a recent survey by realty service website ISoldMyHouse.com, American parents and legal guardians, on average, said they would hypothetically pay $873 to have a week alone, away from their children and significant other. In Michigan, the average parent said they would pay a little less: $592 for seven days of freedom. In some states, parents were willing to pay upward of $2,000 for time alone.

Ad

We want to hear from you: If you were able to secure a weeklong vacation for yourself, away from your family, where would you go? What would you do?

Would you (hypothetically) pay for the opportunity to get away?

Take our poll and let us know below!

Whether you’re new to parenting or a seasoned vet, we recently launched our Kidding Around Newsletter to share with you parenting topics that you care most about.

You can sign up for the newsletter right here. Not sure if it’s for you? Check out our latest edition right here and see for yourself! We won’t be emailing you every week; you’ll only hear from us when there’s something to say.

Let us know below what you’d like us to cover in our Kidding Around Newsletter:

Ad

ClickOnDetroit is launching a slew of new Newsletters this year, covering your favorite topics ranging from the Lions, Tigers and Pistons for the sports fans, deep dives on data and climate change, parenting topics, TV and movies and more.

Check out, and maybe sign up for, our newest Newsletters right here. We won’t be sending you Newsletters on the daily; you’ll only hear from us when there’s something to say.

Click here to see a list of every Newsletter we offer -- we think you’ll find something you like!

🌟 Become an Insider 🌟

Introducing WDIV Insider: A new way for loyal Local 4 fans to gain access and customize your ClickOnDetroit news experience. This new and free membership is our way of saying thank you — and your way of getting in on the news action. WDIV Insiders will gain exclusive access to the Local 4 team and station, including personalized messages, offers and deals to big events, and an elevated voice in our news coverage. Learn more about WDIV Insider -- and sign up -- here!