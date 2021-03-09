Here’s what you should do if you see a coyote

Coyotes have been found in a wide range of areas including forests, fields, farmlands, backyards, neighborhoods and cities.

They tend to be more visible from January until March because that is their breeding season and they care for their pups during the spring and summer months, according to the DNR.

Coyotes may feel comfortable living near people, especially if there are food sources available. Coyotes eat smaller mammals, like mice and rabbits.

What should I do if I see a coyote?

According to the DNR, coyotes are rarely dangerous and are likely just looking for small animals to eat or feed their young.

Here is what to do if a coyote comes close to you:

Make loud noises (Yell at it, bang pots and pans, use an air horn)

Make yourself look large (Put your arms up and out to look bigger)

Be assertive with your tone

Make eye contact (Let the coyote know that this is your space and it is not welcome)

Surprise the coyote (Open an umbrella, or throw objects at it)

If you’re seeing the same coyote repeatedly, you should use different methods each time you see the coyote. If you have a small dog, you should pick it up. If you have a larger dog, keep it as close to you as possible.

If you are having issues with coyotes, the DNR suggests taking the following steps:

Remove trash bins, bird feeders and pet food

Never intentionally feed or try to tame coyotes

Fence off gardens and fruit trees

Clear out wood and brush piles

If you have pets, accompany them outside and don’t let them roam free

If you see a coyote, scare it off by being loud and making yourself seem large

Removing options for coyotes

Coyote hunting is open year-round. Michigan residents need a valid base license to hunt for them. Click here for more information.

If coyotes are doing damage on private property, a property owner or designee can take coyotes year-round and a license or written permit is not needed. Click here for a list of permitted nuisance control businesses.

More information on how to handle conflicts with wildlife is available by clicking here or by calling the DNR Wildlife Division at 517-284-9453.

