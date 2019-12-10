28ºF

Coyotes kill family’s dog in Novi backyard, carry body away into woods

NOVI, Mich. – A Novi woman said coyotes snatched and killed her family’s beloved Maltese dog right in their backyard.

Debbie Oppat said what happened to her dog should serve as a warning to others in her neighborhood. She’s pleading for something to be done to get the coyotes out of the area.

Oppat said she let her dog, 3-year-old Tory, out into the backyard as she normally would. Tory is trained not to go in the woods, but when Oppat went into the house for a moment, two coyotes pounced.

“I don’t wish this on anyone to watch their baby,” Oppat said. “I heard this noise I’ve never heard before and I thought, ‘Oh my gosh. It’s my dog.’”

She said she ran outside and saw two coyotes carrying Tory into the woods.

“I can’t even tell you how difficult it was to see my baby, but I couldn’t get to her,” Oppat said.

She said she started running into the woods, trying to catch up to the coyotes.

“When I saw them shake her and she was lifeless, I was, like, ‘Wow, I’m pretty far into the woods. What if they turn around and attack me?’” Oppat said.

Oppat worries the coyotes will got after a child next.

“I’m concerned with kids walking dogs, that they’re so aggressive they’re going to potentially attack a child,” Oppat said.

She shared her story on Facebook as a warning and said neighbors posted about their own close encounters with coyotes.

“We need to stand up and tell the authorities what’s happening to our pets before a child gets hurt,” Oppat said.

