Northern Michigan University students will get a day off this week for ‘wellness’

Associated Press

Northern Michigan University -- Credit: Kpotes, Wikimedia

MARQUETTE, Mich. – Northern Michigan University is giving students a day off Wednesday.

President Fritz Erickson responded to a request from students for a “wellness day,” which means there will be no classes, though regular services will be available at the Marquette campus.

Erickson noted that NMU students did not have a spring break in an effort to reduce travel and the risk for COVID-19.

“I know students are really missing spring break, and I’ve been waiting all winter to be able to call a snow day but no snow," Erickson said.

Or at least not enough snow to cancel classes in the Upper Peninsula.

Erickson said a second day off in April will be considered if students believe it would be helpful.

