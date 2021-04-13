Some Michigan schools going forward with SAT, ACT testing; others will use make-up days

The first day of SAT testing was set for Tuesday. However, the call for a voluntary 2-week pause has led to confusion among Michigan students, parents and schools.

Some districts are moving forward with testing, while some are waiting.

After districts were asked to pause following spring break last week, they were given last minute direction about what to do about the ACT, SAT and Pre-SAT testing that was set to start this week.

According to a press release from the state Department of Education, schools are allowed to use make-up testing days, which are April 27 and May 13. But testing coordinators -- the people who will give the test -- have been asked to fill out a survey sent Monday, April 12, and have it returned by Wednesday with how many new materials they think they’ll need. Education experts said not to worry as the college board that runs the SAT said they have it covered.

“All of the make-up materials are going out to schools. The ability to use those make-up materials for a different day will be available,” said Wendy Zdeb with the Michigan Association of Secondary School Principals.

Educators and school administrators said they understand the anxiety of students and their parents but they also said maybe now is a good time to step back and take stock.

“I think the bottom line that students have to remember is, there’s always another testing opportunity. So, if you go in with just ‘Hey, I’m going to take this opportunity to get a look at the test, to do my best,’ I think that’s the best thing that you can do,” Zdeb said.

Experts also said it may now be a time for parents to talk to their children and see if they feel emotionally ready to take the exams and check if the colleges they are applying to will need their scores. Many college board school have waived SAT scores during the pandemic.

