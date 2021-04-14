Groups rally against proposed election bills in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. – On the first day of Michigan Legislature’s return to session Tuesday, the steps of the state Capitol were flooded with people saying to stand up for voting rights.

Detroit chapter NAACP President, the Rev. Wendell Anthony, claims the 39 bills geared toward the state’s elections are a way to suppress the Black vote in areas where African-American turnout is high.

“We are not gonna stand by and allow these Republican Legislatures to take our vote,” Anthony said. “These 39 bills that are being introduced by this Legislature is based not on voter fraud or the mishandling of the election.”

Other city and state leaders, including Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, also said the proposed bills are too much.

“This is an attempt to keep people from voting because some people don’t like the way they’re gonna vote and we’re going to fight back against that,” Duggan said.

Members of the United Auto Workers were also present at the Capitol. The day’s goal was to not only spread awareness but to also show solidarity in what’s believed by many to be wrong.

“Most of the bills make it harder for people to vote. They add additional hurdles. Folks are coming out to say that this will not stand. Folks are coming out and rallying in support of expanding voting rights,” said Sen. Erika Geiss.