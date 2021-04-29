State’s plan to reopen Michigan brings hope to struggling businesses

DETROIT – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a new plan Thursday that used metrics to give Michigan a real understanding of how the coronavirus pandemic ends.

“It’s an opportunity for us to all join arms and to make sure that we get to this goal,” Whitmer said. “Now, it is dependent on people though. Of course, just like everything the last 15 months, it’s dependent on Michiganders availing themselves of this is incredibly important vaccines.”

The University of Michigan’s chief health officer and infection disease expert, Dr. Preeti Malani, believes vaccinations are the right answer to move Michigan back to normalcy and attaching metrics makes perfect sense.

“I’m really excited about what I see,” Malani said. “Getting back has been much harder and, to me, the governor’s plan really accounts for some of that difficulty in getting back. Getting back is much more of a dial than a switch.”

Whitmer acknowledged Thursday she worked with the Republican Legislative leadership, which as long pushed for specifics as how the pandemic ends.

“This product represents some of the best of the work that we have been able to do together,” Whitmer said.