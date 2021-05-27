Gov. Whitmer’s reelection campaign to pay for flights to, from Florida to visit father, AP says

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s reelection campaign will pay for the controversial flights she took to and from Florida to visit her father, according to the Associated Press.

The lawyer for Whitmer’s campaign fund told the Associated Press that PVS Chemicals, the Detroit-based company that supplied the jet for Whitmer’s flight, can only accept payment from the campaign committee because it’s not authorized to operate charter flights.

Whitmer’s trip first raised eyebrows across the state because it came at a time when her administration was discouraging Michiganders from traveling and recommending strict guidance when doing so.

Ad

Then, in mid-May, the Federal Aviation Administration announced it was investigating whether the flight to Florida violated regulations. Reports had surfaced that the Detroit company that owns the plane Whitmer rode to Florida didn’t have the authorization needed to operate charter flights legally.

READ: Here’s Whitmer’s full response to the controversy surrounding her Florida trip

On March 12, Whitmer flew from Lansing to West Palm Beach in a private jet to spend the weekend with her father. She returned to Lansing on March 15.

On Feb. 22, MDHHS had issued guidance telling Michiganders to get a PCR viral test 1-3 days before traveling and 3-5 days upon returning home. Residents were also told to self-quarantine for seven days after traveling.

Ad

Local 4 asked the governor’s office why Whitmer didn’t follow health department guidance, and the response was that it wasn’t an executive order and she followed all orders.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed May 17 that Whitmer didn’t follow its guidelines when she traveled to see her father.

On May 18, the FAA confirmed that it was investigating the case. The business jet that flew Whitmer to Florida is registered to Air Eagle.

“We confirmed that Air Eagle does not have a Part 135 certificate,” an FAA spokesperson said. “It’s premature to conclude that a violation of federal aviation regulations occurred. The FAA is looking into the matter.”