Michigan will not update daily COVID data on Memorial Day

LANSING, Mich. – The state of Michigan will not release updated daily COVID cases and deaths on Memorial Day, officials announced.

On Saturday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will release COVID data normally. As usual, new numbers will not be revealed Sunday.

Since Memorial Day is Monday, there won’t be new numbers for a second day in a row. That means Tuesday’s update will include COVID cases and deaths for the three-day stretch of Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

COVID vaccine administration updates and hospital data will follow the same schedule, with an update Saturday and then two days off before another update Tuesday.

Michigan officials said case data released Tuesday will be broken down into daily averages for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Ad

As of Friday morning, Michigan has confirmed 886,660 total COVID cases and 19,090 deaths. Thursday’s case total of 542 was the lowest number of daily cases announced in the state since Sept. 22.

Officials also identified 59 new COVID-related deaths Thursday -- 48 from a Vital Records review.