Authorities dig in Detroit cemetery to confirm burials

Police, FBI dig up remains in search for missing loved ones at Detroit's Gethsemane Cemetery

DETROIT – Authorities using a backhoe were digging at a Detroit cemetery Monday in response to complaints that some deceased might not be buried in the right graves.

The FBI joined Detroit police at Gethsemane Cemetery on the city's northeast side in plain view of motorists on busy Gratiot Avenue, although no crimes were suspected. Seven graves were checked; six appeared to be proper, WDIV-TV reported.

A police commander, Eric Decker, said a marker was in the wrong place but the “loved one has been found.”

There were many calls after a complaint earlier this year about an improper burial.

Danielle Fenderson was at the cemetery Monday trying to confirm the location of a grandmother.

“It's like revisiting this all over again. We just want to know. We want closure,” Fenderson said.

The cemetery, which opened in 1909, is owned by the city but managed by a contractor, WDIV reported.

