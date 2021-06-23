Senate GOP probe: No systemic fraud in 2020 Michigan election

LANSING, Mich. – Senate Republicans who investigated Michigan’s 2020 presidential election for months concluded there was no widespread or systemic fraud and urged the state attorney general to consider probing people who have made false allegations about the results in Antrim County to raise money or publicity “for their own ends.”

A 55-page report, released Wednesday by the GOP-led Senate Oversight Committee, said citizens should be confident the outcome represents the “true results.” Joe Biden defeated then-President Donald Trump by about 155,000 votes, or 2.8 percentage points, in the battleground state.

Trump and his allies have pushed debunked conspiracy theories and false information about voter fraud.

“The committee strongly recommends citizens use a critical eye and ear toward those who have pushed demonstrably false theories for their own personal gain,” the panel wrote.

The committee's three Republicans recommended legislation to “close real vulnerabilities" in future elections. Bills are pending, including proposed tougher photo ID rules that passed the chamber last week and are opposed by Democrats.

Initial results in northern Michigan's Antrim County, which has roughly 23,000 residents, showed a local victory for Biden over Trump. But it was attributed to human error, not any problems with voting machines, and corrected.

