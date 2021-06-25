Michigan House OKs new state budget including record $16.7 billion for K-12 schools

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan House of Representatives approved a new state budget Thursday before the July 1 deadline, including record funding for local schools.

According to state officials, highlights of the new budget plan include:

Record funding for K-12 schools, up to $16.7 billion statewide

Eliminating the funding gap between highly-funded and lower-funded school districts

Opening up 22,000 new spots for early childhood education programs

Investing more than a half-billion dollars in debt in the teacher retirement system, protecting pensions for teachers for decades to come

A 2% increase for local government parks, road repairs, police & fire services, and more

Increased funding for public safety

Increased funding for dam safety and necessary repairs

All districts will get an equal $8,700 per student.

“Passing this budget is a big step in getting Michigan back to normal and helping our friends, family and neighbors get their lives back on track,” said House Speaker Jason Wentworth. “This plan helps workers get back on the job. It helps kids get back in the classroom, and it helps restart critical government services that had been put on hold over the past year. This is the budget Michigan families have been asking us to deliver.”

In May, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed using a budget surplus to eliminate a funding gap among K-12 districts, 27 years after Michigan overhauled the financing of public education.

“The bills passed by the House today represent bipartisan progress in the budget process and are a step in the right direction as we continue Michigan’s economic jumpstart,” Whitmer said. “This framework is a strong start and proposes historic investments in public education, bumps up pay for direct care workers, and puts more people on tuition-free paths to higher education and skills training. However, we still have a lot of work to do to get this across the finish line, and I look forward to action from the Senate by July 1st so we can deliver for Michigan’s families, small businesses, and communities.”

The Governor’s Office said the budget also fully funds or expands programs including “the Michigan Reconnect job training program to help Michiganders compete for good-paying jobs, the Great Start Readiness Program to support early childhood education, the Clean Slate initiative to expand the state’s expungement system, and a wage increase for direct care workers who care for our most vulnerable.”