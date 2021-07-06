More than 1 million people signed up for Michigan’s COVID vaccine sweepstakes, Gov. Whitmer announces

LANSING, Mich. – More than 1 million people in Michigan have signed up for the “MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on Tuesday.

According to the Governor’s Office, 1,001,149 residents signed up to participate in the COVID vaccine sweepstakes as of 2:30 p.m. on July 6, with 44,966 young Michiganders signing up for the scholarship drawing.

This comes less than a week after Whitmer announced the launch of the sweepstakes on July 1. Nearly $500,000 people registered on the first day.

Michiganders who have received one vaccine dose since Dec. 1, 2020, are eligible.

The sweepstakes ends on Aug. 3 and will give away more than $5 million in cash along with a combined total of nearly $500,000 in college scholarships.

“The response by Michiganders to the MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes is outstanding,” Whitmer said. “It’s exciting to see so many people signing up for the sweepstakes as they are the best messengers who can encourage their family and friends to get their COVID-19 vaccinations and help answer any questions they have about the process.”

As of Tuesday, 61.9% of Michiganders age 16 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Michigan’s sweepstakes giveaway is powered by Meijer in partnership with the Michigan Association of United Ways and the State of Michigan. The statewide vaccine sweepstakes is supported by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Michigan Chamber of Commerce, Michigan Association of State Universities, Small Business Association of Michigan, Business Leaders of Michigan, the Protect Michigan Commission and many more organizations.

To register for the “MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes” online, visit www.mishottowin.com

To enter by phone, call the hotline at 888-535-6136 (press 1) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday or Sunday.

The sweepstakes will hold a number of drawings including:

$1 Million Drawing

Entry dates: July 1-10

Open to all eligible persons who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination between Dec. 1, 2020 and July 10, 2021.

$2 Million Drawing

Entry dates: July 1 – Aug. 3

Open to all eligible persons who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination between Dec. 1, 2020 and July 30, 2021.

$50,000 Daily Drawing

Entry dates: July 1 – Aug. 3

Open to all eligible persons who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination on the date corresponding to the $50,000 daily drawing.

The deadline to enter the daily drawing is 11:59 p.m. ET the day prior to the drawing. See official rules for exact dates.

Scholarship Drawings