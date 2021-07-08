Body of diver inspecting dam found in southwestern Michigan

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A diver has died while inspecting a dam in southwestern Michigan.

The diver was working for an engineering group and completing an underwater inspection Wednesday of Consumers Energy’s Calkins Bridge Dam in the Kalamazoo River and Lake Allegan in Valley Township, the utility said in a news release.

The diver went missing around noon. The body was found about 4 p.m.

The hydroelectric dam in Allegan County is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Grand Rapids.

Officials said the body was found after Consumers Energy lowered the water levels and stopped the dam entirely to prevent a current, according to WXMI-TV.

