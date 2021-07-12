State police: Michigan man fatally shot after firing gun at trooper

BENNINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man has been fatally shot by a Michigan State Police trooper in Shiawassee County’s Bennington Township.

A preliminary investigation shows the trooper responded to a report of a person behaving unusually Saturday evening when the 37-year-old Owosso man became combative and fired a weapon at him, state police said.

The trooper initially used a stun gun on the man but that proved ineffective, police added.

The trooper was not hurt and has been placed on administrative leave as the shooting is being investigated. The Owosso man’s name was not immediately released.

Bennington Township is 87 miles (140 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.