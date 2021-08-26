Partly Cloudy icon
Michigan

Clintondale superintendent’s mask mandate reversed by school board vote

School board says district will work to ensure ‘the safest environment possible’ without masks

Paula Tutman, Reporter

Clintondale superintendent’s mask mandate reversed by school board vote

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The debate over mask mandates in Michigan schools continues to be a hot button item as we get closer to the 2021-22 school year.

The Clintondale Community Schools district changed its guidelines multiple times over summer and recently overruled the district’s superintendent’s decision.

In July, the district had made little effort to mitigate COVID, but in August, the district saw an about-face. The superintendent had gotten his first vaccine, erected plexiglass barriers in the office to protect staff and put a mask mandate in his district.

At a school board meeting on Monday, the Clintondale Community School board voted 5-2 to reverse that reversal. Masks will no longer be mandated inside schools in the district.

The school board released the following statement Thursday:

