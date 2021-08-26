Clintondale superintendent’s mask mandate reversed by school board vote

Last Monday, the Board of Education for the Clintondale Community School District voted 5-2 to strongly recommend masks for its students and staff. Those members who were in favor of the decision noted that they believed parents, guardians, and staff should retain the right to determine what is best for them and their families’ health at this time.

The Board’s decision to recommend masks for our students and staff was based solely on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s return-to-school guidelines, which is not a health mandate. Due to the circulating and highly-contagious Delta variant, the CDC recommends universal indoor masking by all students (age 2 and older), staff, teachers, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

As a Board we are committed to excellence in all that we do. Being student centered means that decision making seeks to put students first. But we also encourage our partner families to examine their individual circumstances to determine what is in their best interest based on the students’ interactions with others. Clintondale Community Schools is also offering a K-5 Virtual Academy, which is a great option for families that believe it would be best for their children to learn remotely.

During these challenging times, the district will continue to work to ensure that it creates the safest environment possible through ongoing sanitization and good hygiene practices.

As the situation surrounding COVID-19 changes, our administrators, faculty, and staff continue to work with local leaders in determining the best course of action for our students, staff, and families. And should the Macomb County Health Department issue a mask mandate, the Clintondale Community School District will immediately comply with their order.

Clintondale Community Schools board