Michigan Lottery: 21-year-old woman wins $300K on scratch off ticket

A 21-year-old Michigan woman hit the jackpot while playing a Bingo scratch off game from the Michigan Lottery.

The Isabella County woman bought her winning ticket at Pump ‘N Shop, located at 5538 West Isabella Road in Mount Pleasant.

“I usually only play the Bingo games and stopped to purchase some after work one day,” said the player. “I started scratching the first ticket and when I realized I uncovered all of card one, I thought: ‘Well I have never seen this before!’ I couldn’t stop shaking.”

The 21-year-old player visited Lottery headquarters to claim her prize. With her winnings, she plans to purchase a home.

“I still can’t believe I won. I feel very lucky,” said the player.

