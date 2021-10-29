Michigan appeals court again strikes down ballot drive law

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, file photo, The Michigan Supreme Court's Hall of Justice is seen in Lansing, Mich. SANTA FE, N.M. _ Court majorities are at stake beyond Washington, D.C., as voters chose justices for state supreme courts that have been thrust into politicized clashes over voter access and the emergency powers of governors fighting the coronavirus outbreak. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, wants to flip control of the states Republican-majority high court. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan appeals court on Friday again struck down major changes to the state’s ballot drive law, including a limit on how many voter signatures can come from any one region.

The ruling was the latest in a lengthy legal fight that began after Republican lawmakers and then-Gov. Rick Snyder enacted the lame-duck law in late 2018. It made it harder to mount ballot initiatives. Major parts have never taken effect because of lawsuits.

The court voted 3-0 to negate a 15% cap on signatures that can be used from any one of Michigan’s congressional districts and nullified a requirement that paid circulators file an affidavit with the secretary of state.

The appellate judges also invalidated a requirement that each petition indicate whether a circulator is paid or a volunteer.

A different panel declared portions of the law unconstitutional in 2020, but the Michigan Supreme Court later declared the case moot because one of the plaintiffs dropped a ballot drive due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To make the ballot in 2022, groups proposing a constitutional amendment must submit 425,000 valid signatures. The threshold is 340,000 for an initiative and 212,000 for a referendum.