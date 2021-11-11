Michigan Legislature asks federal court to block Biden’s vaccine-or-test mandate for businesses

Michigan Legislature is asking a federal court to block President Joe Biden's mandate that requires businesses with more than 100 employees to mandate their workers get vaccinated or get tested weekly.

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Legislature is joining the movement by attorneys general in Tennessee, Kentucky, and Ohio to stop President Joe Biden’s mandate that companies with more than 100 employees must require them to be vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID-19.

It’s a brief in support of a lawsuit filed by the other states. This brief was filed in the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals.

“One man’s impatience is not a nation’s emergency,” reads the opening line of this brief.

The brief argues the mandate is not necessary to address occupational exposure to COVID-19, but rather to force vaccination on as many Americans as possible. The Biden administration argues it is taking action to contain the virus and to protect people.

The Michigan Senate passed a resolution along party lines that labeled the federal policy “an egregious overreach”, which stunned some Democrats who couldn’t believe this is what the Senate was focused on Wednesday.

