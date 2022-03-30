Michigan State Police trooper suspended for using force during stop

LANSING, Mich. – A Michigan State Police trooper has been suspended after he allegedly used force during a traffic stop in Saginaw, the agency said Tuesday.

The trooper assigned to the Tri-City Post in Freeland had pulled over a driver suspected of operating while under the influence Monday night, the agency said in a news release.

“The MSP’s Professional Standards Section immediately began an internal investigation after becoming aware of citizen videos, which appear to show the trooper striking the face of the handcuffed suspect, circulating on social media,” the release said.

A brief video of the encounter posted on Facebook on Monday appeared to show a handcuffed Black man, surrounded by officers, apparently resisting entering a state police vehicle. Someone in a dark uniform with state police in white letters on the back then is seen hitting him in the face at least three times, The Detroit News reported.

The handcuffed man is recorded falling to the pavement, his pants falling down. Seconds later, the other officers are seen helping him to his feet and back to the patrol car.

State police said “department policy strictly outlines use of force, and consistent with training troopers receive, specifically prohibits the use of force that is objectively unreasonable or

The trooper of four years was suspended Tuesday while an internal investigation continues.