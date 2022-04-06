46º

Michigan police looking for stolen 7-foot-tall metal sasquatch lawn ornament

Associated Press

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are investigating the theft of a 7-foot-tall (2.13 meter-tall) metal sasquatch lawn ornament from a home in southern Michigan.

The item crafted from sheet metal was stolen from a home in St. Joseph County's Park Township on or after March 22, Michigan State Police said.

It has a rusty brown color with various sharp edges to resemble the fur of the mythical, ape-like bigfoot.

It appeared the sasquatch was cut away from a steel post with a pair of bolt cutters or a similar instrument, police said.

A white panel van with dark driver- and passenger-side windows was observed parked in the area on March 22, police said.

