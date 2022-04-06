Michigan works to repair 19 bridges in new ‘bundle’ program: Full list

A new Michigan initiative to bundle bridge projects together to make them more cost-effective launched in March, and it includes 19 bridges statewide.

A pilot project, the first of its kind in Michigan, encompasses 19 bridges owned by local agencies. MDOT expects bridge bundling, which covers several bridge locations under one contract, to streamline coordination and permitting, increase economies of scale, and improve bridge conditions on local routes around the state.

“This is the most supportive program from the State of Michigan for local bridges that I’ve ever seen,” said Wayne Harrall, deputy managing director for engineering at the Kent County Road Commission. “The MDOT Bureau of Bridges has engaged with local agencies from the beginning, before there was even funding allocated to the effort.”

During work, all bridges will be closed and detoured as requested by the local agencies. Some projects are already underway, while some begin later this spring or early summer.

Here’s a list of the 19 bridges in the first phase of the program:

Clinton County : Herbison Road (March 1, 90 days), Tallman Road (April 15, 90 days)

Eaton County : Five Point Highway (June 15, 60 days)

Hillsdale County : Squawfield Road (June 15, 60 days)

Ingham County : Linn Road (April 15, 60 days), Dennis Road (June 14, 60 days)

Lenawee County: Sand Creek Highway (Aug. 15, 90 days)

Lapeer County : Bentley Street (March 1, 60 days)

Livingston County : Mason Road (May 2, 60 days), Iosco Road (May 6, 60 days)

Luce County : Dollarville Road (Aug. 15, 60 days)

Jackson County : E. Washington Street (March 1, 60 days)

Macomb County : 33 Mile Road (March 10, 60 days), 31 Mile Road (March 16, 60 days), 26 Mile Road (April 15, 90 days)

Muskegon County : Maple Island Road (June 15, 60 days)

Ottawa County : Byron Road (March 1, 90 days)

St. Clair County: Palms Road (March 22, 90 days)

St. Joseph County: Nottawa Road (Aug. 15, 90 days)

In 2021, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s FHWA awarded MDOT nearly $978,000 to further its bridge bundling efforts on local agency routes, developing a framework for expanding the program. This grant was one of only seven awarded nationwide.

MDOT estimates $2 billion is required just to get all state-owned bridges up to good or fair condition, and another $1.5 billion to do the same for all local agency-owned bridges.

You can track the project’s progress by bridge and find more info here on the state’s dashboard.

