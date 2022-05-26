Michigan children up to 5 years old can win $15K in prepaid tuition: Here’s how

Michigan is launching a $1.5 million college giveaway for students under the age of five.

“I haven’t really put too much thought into college. Technically I should, but I haven’t,” said Parent, Heidi Nelson.

Parents like Heidi will now have a chance to help alleviate some of the financial burdens of putting their child in college thanks to the launching of the Michigan Education Trust $1. 5 million giveaway.

“We are awarding MET $15,000 prepaid tuition contracts to 100 Michiganders between 0 and 5,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

The giveaway is being launched to commemorate 35 years of the trust. It will be a random drawing for students to win 100 scholarship-like prizes valued at $15,000 each.

“That’s enough to cover two years at a community college and one heck of a head start towards a bachelor’s degree,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer made the announcement with former Gov. James Blanchard.

“The Michigan education trust is one of those good ideas that got developed by good and dedicated public servants into what became a great program,” Blanchard said.

Family and friends at least 18 years old can enter on behalf of any child ages 0-5. Tuition rates will also be locked in today’s prices.

“Super exciting so you can start the nest egg very young and can just continue to add to it. But, it definitely gives you an awesome jumpstart,” said another parent, Keana Mumford.

“I feel like it’s an amazing, awesome opportunity. Sign me up. I want it for my kids to have a bright future,” Nelson said.

People have until Aug. 31 to enter. Winners will be announced in a series of drawings starting on Sept. 12.