Poll results: Michigan voters think country, economy is on the wrong track

DETROIT – Poll results released Tuesday by the Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce reveal that Michigan voters across political parties feel like the country is headed in the wrong direction.

Michigan voters who participated in a statewide voter survey, which was coordinated by researchers at Glengariff Group, expressed concern over the state of the nation’s economy, infrastructure and leadership.

According to the survey, 69% of Michigan voters believe the United States is on the wrong track -- a percentage that has increased over the last two years. In October 2020, that number was 55.9%.

Republican voters were more likely to believe the country is not on track, according to the poll. Among voters who consider themselves strongly Republican, 93% reportedly said the nation is sharply on the wrong track. Of those who consider themselves strongly Democratic, 38.9% said the nation is on the wrong track -- however, the percentage was 67.9% among those who lean Democratic.

One of the largest concerns voters have was the economy and ever-increasing inflation that is driving up prices across nearly all markets and industries. Poll results show that 72.8% of Michigan voters think the economy is on the wrong track.

A new issue reportedly made the poll results this year, with Michigan voters expressing concern over abortion rights and access in the U.S. The insight comes as the nation’s high court is expected to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which would severely restrict or prohibit abortions in many states across the country.

Michigan voters particularly showed concern in the following categories, according to the poll:

Economy and inflation : 33.8%

Roads and infrastructure : 13.4%

Roe v. Wade and abortion : 10.9%

Government leadership: 8.3%

When looking at economic concerns, respondents said they believe the nation’s economy is on the wrong track primarily due to inflation and the cost of goods. Many, 44%, cited inflation, while others cited gas prices and low wages, and some blamed the Biden administration for the issue, officials said.

However, despite rising inflation in the U.S., about 48.4% of Michigan voters say they are doing about the same economically right now as compared to the past. Results show that 60.5% of employed people in Michigan still have the same job not as the did prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. A smaller percentage, 26.2%, of voters say they are in a different job.

When it came to COVID infections, poll results show that self-reported infections were twice as high among Republican voters compared to Democratic voters. Fifty percent of voters who identify as strong Republicans reported that they contracted COVID, while 28.1% of voters who identify as strongly Democratic reported getting sick.

Michiganders in their 40s were the most likely to have contracted COVID, compared to lower numbers in all age groups -- especially among those 65 years old and older, where only 22.7% of voters reported catching COVID.

The poll results go on to highlight voters’ political opinions and interest in voting in this year’s elections, working and living conditions as COVID concerns lessen, Michigan schools and more. You can read all of the results in the document below.