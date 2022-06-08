68º

Michigan bill would allow 17-year-olds to serve alcohol after training program

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Beer being poured into a glass. (Pexels)

LANSING, Mich. – A Michigan bill that would allow 17-year-olds to serve alcohol at bars and restaurants has passed both chambers of the Michigan Legislature, and now heads to the desk of the governor.

House Bill 4232 would lower the age of a person allowed to serve alcohol from 18 to 17, pending completion of an alcohol serving training program.

The bill was proposed to help address a worker shortage at state bars and restaurants heading into the summer and beyond.

If signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan would become just the second state to lower the age, joining Maine.

The bill is supported by the Michigan Licensed Beverage Association.

