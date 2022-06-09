Michigan could be the next state to allow swim-up bars

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State Representative Rodney Wakeman is hoping for Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration to consider allowing swim-up bars throughout the state.

In a news release, Wakeman, of Frankenmuth, said prohibiting these bars at hotels and other attractions puts Michigan’s tourism industry at a disadvantage.

“With some common-sense protections in place, Michigan resorts can accommodate swim-up bars and provide a safe and enjoyable experience for tourists,” Wakeman said. “Our reforms will allow local businesses the opportunity to fill a void in the Michigan tourism industry that hotels and attractions in many other states are offering.”

Wakeman is working alongside Rep. John Cherry, of Flint, to write up safety guidelines for the potential swim-up bars, such as beverages being served in non-breakable containers, lifeguards on board and specific filtration standards for pools.

