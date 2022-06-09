60º

Michigan

You can go fishing in Michigan for free this weekend: What to know

All fishing license fees waived on June 11, 12

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

You can fish for free in Michigan this weekend.

That’s it, that’s all you need to know, there’s no catch -- well, hopefully, you catch a couple of fish.

On June 11 and 12 all fishing license fees will be waived. Residents and people from out of the state can fish inland and on the Great Lakes for all species of fish. Fishing regulations still apply.

As an added bonus, recreation passports will not be required for entry into state parks and boating access sites during the free fishing weekend.

This weekend is part of the “Three Free,” where anyone can grab a fishing rod, ride the off-road trails and visit state parks and boating access sites for free.

