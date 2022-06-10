Oakland County man injured after being hit by apparent drunk driver on I-75 in Northern Michigan

An Oakland County man was seriously injured after an apparent drunk driver hit his vehicle on I-75 on Northern Michigan on Thursday evening.

Michigan State Police said troopers were called to the area of southbound I-75 near Winters Road in Corwith Township (Otsego County) for a two-car crash at around 7:20 p.m. on Thursday.

Witnesses reported a Buick LaCrosse swerving all over the road, crossing the fog line and center line as it was passing the Vanderbilt exit. The Buick struck a disabled Mercury Sable that was parked on the right shoulder of the freeway waiting for a tow truck.

Both vehicles went down into the ditch and flipped over, coming to rest on their roofs, police said.

The driver of the Buick, a 29-year-old Cheboygan man, was able to exit his vehicle. The driver of the Mercury, a 49- year-old Beverly Hills man, was trapped inside his vehicle with his arm pinned under the door.

He was extricated from the vehicle with serious injuries and flown to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City by Aero Med Spectrum Health. The man has not been identified by police.

The southbound freeway was shut down for approximately two and a half hours. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.