2 Oakland County adults killed in crashes 30 minutes apart

A man was hit and killed while riding his bike and a woman was killed after rear-ending another car in Oakland County on Wednesday, incidents that happened within 30 minutes of each other.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said a man from Pontiac died Wednesday afternoon after he rode his bike into the path of a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 truck on Myrtle Street at Caesar Chavez Avenue in Pontiac. The crash happened around 5 p.m.

The driver of the truck, a 25-year-old man from Independence Township, tried to avoid the bicyclist, police said.

The man was transported to a hospital where he later died. He has not been identified by police. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The second crash happened around 5:30 p.m., when Lake Orion resident Jacqueline Lois Daigneault, 75, was driving her 2018 Chevrolet Malibu south on Lapeer Road. She rear-ended a stopped 2021 Toyota Prius operated by a 65-year-old woman from Caseville.

Ad

After being struck by the Chevrolet, the Toyota hit a 2012 GMC Terrain that was turning left at the turn-around from northbound Lapeer Road. All the drivers were wearing seat belts, police said.

Daigneault was taken to the hospital by the Orion Township Fire Department where she died several hours later. The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition. The driver of the GMC was not injured.

Related: Oakland County boy charged with reckless driving in crash that killed 11-year-old, hurt 2 teens