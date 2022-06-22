Michigan Lottery: Woman had winning scratch off ticket worth $500K for 3 months

A Muskegon County woman had a Cashword Times 10 ticket for three months before realizing she had won $500,000.

The lucky 61-year-old player, who close to remain anonymous, purchased her winning ticket at the BP gas station, located at 3592 East Apple Avenue in Muskegon.

“I always purchase my tickets from the same store and was planning to stop there on my way home to get a Cashword ticket,” said the player. “I accidentally made a wrong turn and had to take a different route home, so I stopped at a gas station on the way.

“When I got home, I scratched the ticket off and thought I’d won $1,000. I was going to use the money toward a trip I had coming up in a few months, so I decided to put the ticket away and cash it when my trip got closer.

“Three months later, I went to the Lottery office to cash it. When the Lottery employee told me the ticket was a $500,000 winner, I couldn’t believe it! It was hard to grasp what was going on.”

The player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim her prize. With her winnings, she plans to pay off her home and save the remainder for retirement.

Players have won more than $18 million playing Cashword Times 10 which launched in February. Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $500,000. More than $39 million in prizes remain, including two $500,000 top prizes and 18 $1,000 prizes.

