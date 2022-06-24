Barbara McQuade gives insight into court’s decision to overturn Roe V Wade, the impact it will have

DETROIT – The Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe V. Wade ruling that made abortion legal nationwide.

The decision gives state legislatures the power to settle abortion rights laws. In Michigan, a 1931 law banning abortion would go into place -- but that law has been blocked. As it stands, abortion is legal in Michigan.

Local 4 wanted to get some insight into not only the Supreme Court’s decision but also the wide-reaching impact it will have. For that, we brought in former U.S. Attorney and current University of Michigan law professor Barbara McQuade.

A lot of states will be watching Michigan to see how the state handles the decision and what happens could have a ripple effect -- not just in Michigan -- but across the country. And on upcoming elections.

Hear from Barbara McQuade in the video player above.

