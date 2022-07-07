Republican Legislature appeals injunction in Michigan abortion ban: Where things stand

LANSING, Mich. – There are multiple new developments in the battle over abortion rights in Michigan.

One involves the court battle over a 1931 law. The other is the massive response to a petition drive aiming to defend reproductive rights in Michigan.

“Administering drugs, etc., with intent to procure miscarriage -- Any person who shall wilfully administer to any pregnant woman any medicine, drug, substance or thing whatever, or shall employ any instrument or other means whatever, with intent thereby to procure the miscarriage of any such woman, unless the same shall have been necessary to preserve the life of such woman, shall be guilty of a felony, and in case the death of such pregnant woman be thereby produced, the offense shall be deemed manslaughter. In any prosecution under this section, it shall not be necessary for the prosecution to prove that no such necessity existed.” The Michigan Penal Code (Exceprt) Act 328 of 1931

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asked the federal government to weigh in on what Michigan residents’ rights are if they cross the border into Canada for reproductive care.

Her inquiry comes as the Michigan GOP-led Legislature is asking the court of appeals to halt the injunction Whitmer secured which is preventing the 1931 law -- which criminalizes abortion -- to go into effect.

According to the brief, the Legislature claims the judge who made the ruling engaged in judicial overreach. If the Legislature is successful, the 1931 law would then go into effect. It would put the women who seek abortion and the doctors who perform them at risk of criminal charges.

While the GOP-led Legislature is making that move, the Reproductive Freedom For All group has secured 800,000 signatures -- they only needed around 425,000.

