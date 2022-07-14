Michigan Lottery: Huron County man wins $145K Fantasy 5 jackpot

Bad Axe, MICH. – A Huron County resident was shocked to find out he was the winner of a $145,778 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

Lawrence Talaski of Bad Axe, Michigan was the big winner of the July 5th Fantasy 5 drawing. His ticket had the winning numbers: 09-18-20-22-34.

He purchased his ticket at Rick’s & Nick’s Party Store located on Thompson Road in Bad Axe, just 50 miles from Bay City.

Talaski said, “I play Fantasy 5 a few times a week and I always purchase my tickets from the same store. The morning after the drawing, I got on the Lottery app to check the winning numbers. I saw the jackpot had gone back down to $100,000 and thought to myself: ‘Shoot someone won it!’ I scanned my ticket on the app to see if I’d won anything. When confetti came up on the screen with the jackpot amount, I was shocked. I couldn’t believe that I was the big winner!”

The 71-year-old plans on using his winnings to pay bills, complete some home improvements, and donate to a few organizations.

For more information on all things Michigan Lottery or to read more about Lawrence and the Fantasy 5, visit their website.

