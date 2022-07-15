Michigan man back in US after being rescued from Ukraine amid Russian invasion

A man from Jackson, Michigan is among other rescued Americans who arrived back in the United States after spending months in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

Project DYNAMO co-founder Bryan Stern and three American citizens rescued from violent areas of Ukraine arrived in New York Friday afternoon after a 20-hour journey from Ukraine and Poland. Stern has conducted more than 200 rescue missions in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began.

Kirillo Alexandrov, 27, from Jackson, and his family were arrested and taken captive in late March. They were falsely charged with espionage and held by Russian forces until Project Dynamo conducted a rescue in early May.

Terry Gateley of Texas, a Christian missionary, was arrested and held by Russian intelligence services for eight days and subjected to mental and physical torture before Project DYNAMO secured his release just last week.

John Spor, an American nuclear physicist was rescued from Ukraine and is already in Texas.

CJ Pegg, an 85-year-old U.S. Navy veteran living in Kherson was rescued last week and required four ambulances throughout the evacuation due to health complications.

All four evacuees were rescued in the regions of Kherson and Mariupol, Ukraine, which are under Russian occupation and bombardment, according to Project Dynamo.

Project Dynamo said they have rescued more than 3,000 people from violent areas in Ukraine and transported them safely to neighboring countries.

Project Dynamo is a privately run, donor-funded evacuation operation being run by civilians.