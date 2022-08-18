Rescue video: 10-year-old boy saved from rushing water in Michigan dam

On Thursday, August 11, 2022, at approximately 5:40 p.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Alpena Post were dispatched to the Four Mile Dam in Alpena Township for a report of a 10-year-old swimmer in distress

ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 10-year-old boy was rescued from rushing water in a Northern Michigan dam last week by police and an off-duty firefighter, officials reported Wednesday.

The 10-year-old boy had become stuck in the water at the Four Mile Dam in Alpena Township on Aug. 11, according to Michigan State Police. The child was trapped by the water’s current and was holding onto the dam’s structure.

Troopers arrived at about 5:40 p.m. and began helping the boy. One trooper threw a ResQ Disc to the child, which is a frisbee-like water rescue device. An off-duty Wilson Township firefighter was also at the scene and used the troopers’ personal flotation device to swim out to the child, officials said.

The 10-year-old was safely brought to shore.

You can see footage from the rescue in the video player above.

Police say the boy was assessed by paramedics and allowed to go home. It does not appear that he was injured.

