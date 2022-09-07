Michigan man sues Wendy’s owner over E. coli outbreak

A Michigan man has filed a lawsuit against a Wendy’s owner after he allegedly became sick with E. coli after eating at the restaurant.

The lawsuit was filed last week in Kent County’s 17th Circuit Court by a Holland, Michigan resident named Shane Meyers, according to WOOD-TV. He’s seeking more than $25,000 in damages from the owner of a Wendy’s restaurant in Grandville, Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group, Inc.

The lawsuit accuses the group of gross negligence, among other things, including violating the Michigan Consumers Protection Act.

The lawsuit, according to WOOD-TV, stats that Meyers ate a burger with contaminated romaine lettuce from the Wendy’s on Aug. 5, and became sick with E. coli symptoms the next day. He sought medical attention to treat it, the lawsuit said.

The CDC has been investigating a multi-state E. coli outbreak with a link to sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, though the CDC said a specific food had not been confirmed.

Wendy’s took the precautionary measure of removing the romaine lettuce being used in sandwiches from restaurants in that region in August. Wendy’s says lettuce used in its salads is different and not affected by its decision to pull the lettuce from sandwiches. The company said it is cooperating with the CDC. The CDC is not advising people to avoid eating at Wendy’s restaurants or to stop eating romaine lettuce.

Among the states with E. coli cases, Michigan has the most of the 97 total cases, with 58 confirmed cases, as of Sept. 1.