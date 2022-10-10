These 23 people escaped from Michigan prisons or parole and are still missing

The Michigan Department of Corrections has a list of its most wanted escapees.

These are 23 people on that list, the crimes they were convicted of and how old they’d be now.

The Michigan Department of Corrections defines escapees as the following:

“A prisioner who escaped from a prison, a minimum security camp, the Special Alternative Incarceration (bootcamp) Program, a Technical Rule Violation center, a corrections center or who broke their electronic tether. In addition, prisoner who escape from a non-Michigan Department of Corrections location, such as from a county jail while out of prison on a writ, are also included.” Michigan Department of Corrections

Unlike federal prisons, incarcerated people in Michigan state prisons are required to serve their minimum sentence and cannot earn credits for good behavior unless their crime was committed before 1987.

Michigan’s Truth in Sentencing law was established in 1998 and eliminated good time credits. Now, incarcerated people must serve their entire minimum sentence before they can be considered for parole.

According to the the Liberty and Justice For All Coalition, 16 states enacted the truth-in-sentencing guidelines from 1994 to 1998 to receive incentives from the federal government. The incentives ended in 2000. Ten of the 16 states have less-restrictive sentencing guidelines.

Robert Booker

Robert Booker (MDOC)

Robert H. Booker escaped from the Detroit Metro Parole Office on January 5, 1996.

He was serving time for breaking into a coin telephone to steal money. He had been sentenced to between 2 to 4 years.

The crime happened on Sept. 11, 1995. He had a plea agreement and was sentenced on Nov. 1, 1995. There were 65 days between his sentencing and his escape.

The Michigan Department of Corrections said Booker should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to apprehend him. He would be 62 years old now.

Dallas Conley

Dallas Conley (MDOC)

Dallas Leroy Conley escaped from the Parnall Correctional Facility in Jackson, Michigan on Aug. 7, 1980.

He was serving a conviction of assault with intent to rob while armed. He had been sentenced to between 3 and 30 years with a plea agreement.

The assault happened on October 26, 1979 and he was sentenced on March 18, 1980. There were 142 days between his sentencing and his escape.

The Michigan Department of Corrections said Conley should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to apprehend him. He would be 72 years old now.

David Cossey

David Cossey (MDOC)

David L. Cossey escaped from probation in Oakland County on May 15, 1978.

He was serving time for uttering and publishing, knowingly transacting a fraudulent document, likely writing a check that didn’t belong to him. He had previously been convicted of polygamy and had other uttering and publishing attempt convictions.

The crime was committed on Jan. 22, 1975, and he had been sentenced with a plea agreement to between 4 and 14 years on the same day. There were 10 days between his sentencing and his escape.

The Michigan Department of Corrections said Cossey should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to apprehend him. He would be 80 years old now.

Felicien Dumerville

Felicien Dumerville (MDOC)

Felicien Dumerville escaped from probation in Oakland County on Sept. 8, 1982.

He was serving time for checks without sufficient funds and obtaining money under false pretenses. He was convicted on both with a plea agreement and was serving 1 to 10 years in prison.

The crimes were committed between 1980 and 1982 and he was sentenced on March 12, 1982. There were 180 days between his sentencing and his escape.

The Michigan Department of Corrections said Dumerville should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to apprehend him. He would be 76 years old now.

Robert Endsley

Robert Endsley (MDOC)

Robert Doyle Endsley escaped from the Detroit Metro Parole Office on Nov. 21, 1978.

He was serving time for larceny over $100 and had been sentenced to between 9 months and 2.5 years on a plea agreement.

The crimes were committed in August of 1976 and he was sentenced on April 13, 1978. There were 222 days between his sentencing and his escape.

The Michigan Department of Corrections said Endsley should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to apprehend him. He would be 73 years old now.

Sandra Green

A photo of Sandra Green is not available.

Green escaped from the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility on Sept. 23, 1974.

A jury convicted her of armed robbery and she was serving between 7.5 and 20 years.

The robbery happened on Jan. 18, 1974, and she was sentenced on June 3, 1974. There were 112 days between her sentencing and escape.

The Michigan Department of Corrections said Green should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to apprehend her. She would be 70 years old now.

Leroy Grimble

Leroy Grimble (MDOC)

Leroy Grimble escaped from the Genesee County Parole Office on Sept. 17, 1973.

He was serving time for unarmed robbery. He had been sentenced with a plea agreement to between 2.5 and 15 years.

The robbery happened on Aug. 19, 1971, and he was sentenced on Feb. 22, 1972. There were 573 days between his sentencing and his escape.

The Michigan Department of Corrections said Grimble should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to apprehend him. He would be 69 years old now.

George Grimes

George Dennis Grimes (MDOC)

George Dennis Grimes escaped from the Detroit Metro Parole Office on Oct. 12, 1980.

He has two active sentences, both for breaking and entering a building with intent to commit a felony. On one charge he plead guilty and on the second a jury convicted him.

He was serving between 3 years and 10 years in prison when he escaped.

The Michigan Department of Corrections said Grimes should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to apprehend him. He would be 68 years old now.

Mohamad Hijazi

Mohamad Hijazi (MDOC)

Mohamad Hijazi escaped from the Detroit Metro Parole Office on Feb. 17, 1994.

He was convicted on a plea agreement of Medicaid fraud and sentenced to between 2 and 4 years.

He was sentenced on Oct. 6, 1993. There were 134 days between his sentencing and his escape.

The Michigan Department of Corrections said Hijazi should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to apprehend him. He would be 65 years old now.

Donald Jackson

Donald Robert Jackson (MDOC)

Donald Robert Jackson escaped from the Parnall Correctional Facility in Jackson on May 12, 1976.

He was serving time on a plea conviction of breaking and entering a building with intent to commit a felony. He was sentenced to 3.5 to 10 years.

He was sentenced on Oct. 23, 1975. There were 202 days between his sentencing and his escape. He would be 75 years old now.

Denise McGhee

Denise A McGhee (MDOC)

Denise A McGhee escaped from the Detroit Metro Parole Office on June 2, 1984.

She was serving 2 to 20 years on a conviction of unlawful manufacturing, delivery or possession of a controlled substance. The conviction came through a plea agreement.

She was sentenced on Oct. 16, 1980. There were 1,325 days between sentencing and her escape. She would be 69 years old now.

Frankie McGraw

Frankie Regina McGraw (MDOC)

Frankie R. McGraw escaped from the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility on May 28, 1974.

She had a plea agreement on two convictions of writing bad checks and was sentenced in 1972 and 1973 and was serving up to 14 years.

There were 691 days between her first sentence and her escape. She would be 71 years old now.

Danny Payne

There are no photos available of Danny Phillip Payne.

Payne escaped from the Cooper Street Correctional Facility on Jan. 10, 1983.

A jury convicted him on a larceny charge and he had a plea agreement to breaking and entering a building with intent to commit a felony and receiving stolen property. He was sentenced in November of 1981 on the larceny charge and sentenced on the other two charges on November of the following year.

There were 413 days between his first sentence and his escape. He would be 68 years old now.

Antonio Restrepo

There are no photos available of Antonio Jose Restrepo.

Restrepo escaped from the Cooper Street Correctional Facility on May 25, 1986.

He was serving time with a plea agreement on two drug charges. He was facing up to 20 years in prison. There were 803 days between his first sentence and his escape.

He would be 73 years old now.

Patricia Stafford

Patricia Stafford (MDOC)

Patricia A Stafford escaped from the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Ypsilanti on May 6, 1976.

She was serving life in prison on a 1974 conviction of assault with intent to rob while armed. There were 794 days between her sentence and her escape.

She would be 77 years old now.

Sylvia Torgow

Sylvia Torgow (Michigan Department of Corrections)

Sylvia Torgow escaped from the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility on Sept. 17, 1970.

She was serving up to four years for theft of credit cards. There were 163 days between her sentencing and her escape.

She would be 70 years old now.

Antonio Torres

Antonio Vasquez Torres (MDOC)

Antonio Vasquez Torres escaped from the Charles E. Egeler Reception & Guidance Center in Jackson on Sept. 27, 1979.

He was serving up to 20 years for violation of a drug law, to which he came to a plea agreement to. There were 309 days between his sentencing and his escape.

He would be 83 years old now.

Donald Tynes

Donald Andrew Tynes (MDOC)

Donald Andrew Tynes escaped from the Muskegon County Parole Office on May 26, 1991.

He was serving up to 20 years on drug charges. There were 397 days between his sentencing and his escape.

He would be 60 years old now.

James Vigneau

James Vigneau (MDOC)

James Vigneau escaped from the Parnall Correctional Facility in Jackson on July 16, 1977.

He was serving up to 15 years on an unarmed robbery charge and up to 10 years for a now-repealed penal code of “indecent liberties child.”

His first sentence came down on Oct. 7, 1971, with a plea agreement. There were 2,109 days between his sentencing and his escape.

He would be 76 years old now.

Buzz Walker

Buzz Walker (MDOC)

Buzz N. Walker escaped from the Parnall Correctional Facility on Feb. 5, 1973.

He was serving up to 5 years for carrying a concealed weapon in Hillsdale County.

There were 244 days between his sentencing and his escape.

He would be 80 years old now.

Clarence Williams

Clarence Williams (MDOC)

Clarence Williams escaped from the Cooper Street Correctional Facility on March 27, 1979.

He was serving up to 15 years on breaking and entering and larceny charges. There were 2,707 days between his initial sentence and his escape.

He would be 68 years old now.

Cecilia Young

There is no photo available for Cecilia Young.

Young escaped from the Detroit Metro Parole Office on Aug. 4, 1982.

She was serving up to 15 years on an unarmed robbery charge. There were 391 days between her sentencing and her escape.

He would be 68 years old now.

Robert Young

There is no photo available of Robert Marcel Young.

Young escaped from the Cooper Street Correctional Facility on April 23, 1978.

He was serving up to 5 years on larceny charges. There were 33 days between his sentencing and his escape.

He would be 74 years old now.

If you have a tip, the Michigan Department of Corrections wants you to contact them online. They offer up to $100 for tips on escapees.