Michigan hotline provides support for domestic violence victims, survivors and their loved ones

Michigan’s Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24 hours a day and seven days a week to provide one-on-one crisis support for domestic violence victims, survivors, support people and the professionals who serve them.

The hotline is available by calling 866-864-2338 or texting 877-861-0222. The hotline is completely free and provides support that is created by trained advocates.

“MDHHS is joining national efforts to educate communities about the lasting trauma domestic violence has on individuals and families,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. “It is incredibly important to provide support services for those experiencing abuse, and we encourage anyone in need to seek assistance.”

Read: Detroit woman shares her domestic violence experience to encourage others to ‘seek the help’

Call : 866-864-2338

Text : 877-861-0222 (standard text messaging rates apply)

Chat : MCEDSV.org/chat

TTY: 517-898-5533

Domestic violence is a pattern of behaviors used by one person to maintain power and control in a relationship. Click here to learn more about the warning signs and what to look for. If you believe your loved one is being abused you can learn more about how to help them by clicking here.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, Michigan’s Domestic Violence Hotline is a free, confidential, and anonymous resource available 24/7/365. Call 866-864-2338, text 877-861-0222, or chat online by visiting this link.

Read: 12 places domestic violence victims can get help in Metro Detroit