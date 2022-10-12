69º

Michigan

Michigan hotline provides support for domestic violence victims, survivors and their loved ones

MDHHS highlights new hotline during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Michigan’s Domestic Violence Hotline is free, anonymous and available 24/7 by calling 866-864-2338 or texting 877-861-0222.

Michigan’s Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24 hours a day and seven days a week to provide one-on-one crisis support for domestic violence victims, survivors, support people and the professionals who serve them.

The hotline is available by calling 866-864-2338 or texting 877-861-0222. The hotline is completely free and provides support that is created by trained advocates.

“MDHHS is joining national efforts to educate communities about the lasting trauma domestic violence has on individuals and families,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. “It is incredibly important to provide support services for those experiencing abuse, and we encourage anyone in need to seek assistance.”

Domestic violence is a pattern of behaviors used by one person to maintain power and control in a relationship. Click here to learn more about the warning signs and what to look for. If you believe your loved one is being abused you can learn more about how to help them by clicking here.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, Michigan’s Domestic Violence Hotline is a free, confidential, and anonymous resource available 24/7/365. Call 866-864-2338, text 877-861-0222, or chat online by visiting this link.

