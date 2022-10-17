Michigan Lottery: Oakland County man wins $549K Fast Cash jackpot

LANSING, Mich. – An Oakland County man felt like he couldn’t breathe when he won a $549,033 Super Lucky 7′s Fast Cash jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The lucky 52-year-old player who chose to remain anonymous bought his winning ticket at Smokers Palace, located at 1768 South Ortonville Road in Ortonville. Ortonville is about 20 miles southeast of Flint.

“I bought two Fast Cash tickets while I was at the store, a Super Lucky 7′s ticket and a Doubler Wild Time Progressive ticket,” said the player. “I looked over the Wild Time ticket first and when I saw the jackpot amount on top of the ticket was back down to $10,000, I thought: ‘Why did I even try?’

“I started looking the Super Lucky 7′s ticket over and noticed the jackpot amount was still $299,033 on this ticket. I couldn’t believe that someone had won the jackpot in the short time between my two tickets printing.

“When I finished looking the ticket over realized I was the jackpot winner, I couldn’t believe it. It wasn’t until a few minutes later that I realized I not only won the jackpot, but also an additional $250,000. I was so excited I felt like I couldn’t breathe!”

The player recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. With his winnings he plans to purchase a new car and then save the remainder.

Fast Cash games are a series of instant-win games that print from terminals at Lottery retailers. Fast Cash tickets range in price from $2 per play up to $20 per play.

Fast Cash games offer a progressive jackpot that can be won instantly. Every Fast Cash ticket gives players a chance to win all or part of the progressive jackpot.

All of the Fast Cash games feed into one jackpot, which grows with every ticket purchased. The current jackpot amount prints on each ticket, so players always know the amount of the jackpot up for grabs. The jackpot may be won at any time. As soon as the jackpot is hit, a new one starts to grow.

Available Fast Cash games are:

Wild Time Progressive – Each $2 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $2 up to $500 and 20 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

20X The Cash – Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $2,500 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

Diamond Wild Time Progressive – Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $3,000 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

Money Match – Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $4,000 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

Mega Money Match – Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $5,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

Doubler Wild Time Progressive – Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $6,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

Jackpot Slots – Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $5,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

Lucky 7s – Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $4,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

Super Lucky 7s – Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $9,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot, plus $250,000.

Jumbo Jackpot Slots – Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $10,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot plus $250,000.

Fast Cash prizes never sell out and there is no waiting for a drawing as all games are played immediately.

In 2021, players won more than $54 million playing Fast Cash games.

Fast Cash games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

Related: Michigan Lottery: Macomb County woman wins $277K Fantasy 5 jackpot