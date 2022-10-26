‘Longest day ever’: Grand Blanc man claims $100K Michigan Lottery Powerball prize

LANSING, Mich. – A Grand Blanc man said it felt like the longest day ever after he found out his Powerball ticket was worth $100,000.

Lawrence Thompson, 49, matched the five white balls in the Oct. 10 drawing to win the $50,000 prize. Due to the power play, that prize was doubled. Thompson bought his winning ticket at Grand Blanc Liquor, located near the city’s downtown.

“I bought a few tickets for the drawing and stopped to check them on my way to work the next morning,” said Thompson. “When I got a message to file a claim and realized how much I’d won, I was amazed. All I wanted to do was call my friends and family to tell them the good news, but my phone battery was dead, so I had to wait until after work. It felt like the longest day ever because I was so eager to finish work and tell people the good news!”

Thompson visited the Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. He said that he plans to live comfortably after his big win.

Related: Powerball jackpot hits $625 million ahead of Oct. 24, 2022, drawing