Live stream: Ex-Grand Rapids officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya due in court for preliminary hearing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The ex-Grand Rapids police officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya is appearing in court Thursday morning for a preliminary examination hearing.

Former officer Christopher Schurr was charged in June with second-degree murder after shooting Lyoya in the back of the head, killing him, during a traffic stop on April 4.

Lyoya was a 26-year-old man who was a refugee from Congo. He was pulled over by then-Officer Schurr because his license plate reportedly didn’t match the vehicle he was driving.

Lyoya started to run away from Schurr when the officer asked him for a driver’s license. The two then got into a physical altercation on the front lawn in a residential neighborhood, where Schurr attempted and failed to tase Lyoya multiple times.

Lyoya was on the ground when the officer fatally shot him amid the struggle. The incident was recorded on a phone by Lyoya’s passenger.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced the decision in June to charge Schurr in connection with the fatal shooting.

What’s a preliminary hearing?

A preliminary examination hearing comes after a person is charged with a crime or crimes and pleads not guilty to said crimes, and before a trial can occur.

At the preliminary examination hearing, the judge observes evidence provided by the prosecutor who charged the defendant. The hearing serves as a sort of mini trial, in which witnesses can testify, and the defense can cross-examine them.

The judge will then determine if the defendant should go to trial based on the evidence they observed. If there is sufficient evidence and the judge finds there is reason to believe the defendant committed the crime, a trial date will be scheduled. If not, the charges against the defendant could be dismissed.