Leave the leaves! How you can help critters that take shelter in leaf litter during Michigan winters

Salamanders, toads and frogs burrow under leaves and into the moist ground to hide and ride out the winter.

There are many types of insects and wildlife in Michigan that seek shelter during the winter and leaf litter provides that much-needed shelter, according to the DNR.

Those leaves help insects, amphibians and small mammals stay warm over the winter. Some insects even rely on the leaves for different stages of the lives, either to hide among them or to eat.

Among the critters that seek shelter in the leaves is one of Michigan’s rare turtle species, the Eastern box turtle. Unlike other turtles, the eastern box turtle can be found in the forest instead of lakes and ponds.

“Eastern box turtle hatchlings, Michigan’s only true land-based turtle, hibernate under leaf litter their first winter after hatching,” said DNR biologist Thomas Goniea.

Did you know that bumblebee queens also need leaves for shelter? They need underground burrows to hibernate in. Bumblebee queens dig in vegetation and loose soil and the location they choose is very important.

Their hiding spot has to be protected and never in a place that could be warmed by the winter sun. If their hiding spot warms up too much it could trick them into waking up too early.

When you leave a layer of leaf litter, you’re offering an area of protection for bumble queens to burrow and hide.

Nature likes a little mess

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources wants people to consider leaving leaves where they land or raking them into garden beds instead of burning them. Those leaves provide nutrients and control soil erosion.

If you have enough room, consider creating a “wild area” in a remote part of your yard. You can toss fallen limbs, stumps and twigs there to encourage wildlife to hide.

“Leaving the leaves doesn’t mean sacrificing your yard to the wilderness,” according to the Xerces Society’s winter habitat webpage.

You can rake leaves around the bases of trees and bushes to keep your yard clean while providing shelter for critters this winter. Stone or branch edging will help keep them in place even when the wind blows.

Click here if you’d like to learn more about how to help wildlife this fall.

