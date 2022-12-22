Blizzard warning in effect for West, Northern Michigan with 12-18+ inches of snow possible

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – While Southeast Michigan is under a winter storm warning ahead of the holiday weekend, parts of Western and Northern Michigan are bracing for a blizzard.

Blizzard conditions are expected as rain converts to snow on Thursday evening. Here’s what the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids is forecasting:

Snow will develop Thursday afternoon and become heavy Thursday night. Lake effect snow kicks in by Friday morning. Blizzard conditions will develop late Thursday night and worsen on Friday.

Widespread blowing and drifting snow is expected in all areas with the worst of conditions near and west of Highway 131. Snowfall totals by the time the event ends Saturday night into Sunday morning may exceed a foot in many areas in Western Lower Michigan and over a half a foot in middle sections of the state near Highway 127.

Travel will deteriorate rapidly Thursday evening and become dangerous quickly. The worst of the conditions are expected Friday. Travel is not advised.

Blizzard graphic from NWS Grand Rapids. (Blizzard graphic from NWS Grand Rapids.)

Here’s the forecast from the National Weather Service office in Gaylord:

Blizzard conditions are expected at times beginning Friday morning into Saturday. Strong sustained winds near 25 mph with gusts of 40-50+ mph are expected during this time.

When combined with potential of 18 inches of snow accumulations or more for local areas, dangerous to impossible travel is expected.

Significant drifting of snow will make for dangerous to impossible travel at times. Power outages will also be expected across some areas. Please plan holiday travel accordingly and heed advice from local authorities.