4Warn Weather – A dangerous winter storm is expected to hit Southeast Michigan right before the Christmas holiday weekend -- and it’ll make travel both tricky and treacherous.

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from Thursday night through early Saturday morning, with several inches of snow expected across the area, with dangerously low temps and wind gusts powerful enough to knock out power.

The 4Warn Weather team has you covered through the storm. Here are some helpful links:

Track live updates on the winter storm in SE Michigan below:

Track live radar in the video player below: